‘Go fight in Iran if you're so concerned’: UP cop warns against 'foreign' slogans during Eid prayers

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district warned people against raising slogans linked to foreign conflicts during upcoming Eid and Alvida prayers, saying those disturbed by events abroad should not create unrest in India.

The remarks were made by Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh during a security review meeting held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Wednesday ahead of the final Friday (Alvida) prayers of Ramzan and the Eid festival.

A video of the meeting later surfaced on social media, showing the officer cautioning attendees against bringing international political disputes into local religious gatherings.

“Many people are getting worked up about the war between Iran and Israel, and they’re trying to interfere. They’re beating their chests. Brother, if you have so much trouble, then you should board a plane and go to Iran and fight on Iran’s behalf,” Singh said in the video.

Officer says remarks aimed at maintaining peace

Speaking to PTI later, Singh said his comments were intended to emphasise that developments abroad should not disturb communal harmony or law and order locally.