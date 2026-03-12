‘Go fight in Iran if you're so concerned’: UP cop warns against 'foreign' slogans during Eid prayers
Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh says overseas conflicts should not disturb local law and order; video of meeting surfaces online
A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district warned people against raising slogans linked to foreign conflicts during upcoming Eid and Alvida prayers, saying those disturbed by events abroad should not create unrest in India.
The remarks were made by Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh during a security review meeting held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Wednesday ahead of the final Friday (Alvida) prayers of Ramzan and the Eid festival.
A video of the meeting later surfaced on social media, showing the officer cautioning attendees against bringing international political disputes into local religious gatherings.
“Many people are getting worked up about the war between Iran and Israel, and they’re trying to interfere. They’re beating their chests. Brother, if you have so much trouble, then you should board a plane and go to Iran and fight on Iran’s behalf,” Singh said in the video.
Officer says remarks aimed at maintaining peace
Speaking to PTI later, Singh said his comments were intended to emphasise that developments abroad should not disturb communal harmony or law and order locally.
“My point was that incidents happening on foreign soil should not disturb the local atmosphere. Our objective is to maintain peace and order,” he said.
During the meeting, Singh also advised those present not to raise slogans or display placards either in support of or against any foreign country during prayers.
“There’s a fight going on between two other countries, and if that fight has any impact on law and order in our country, then we’ll take action,” he said.
Warning ahead of Alvida prayers
The officer reiterated that disputes between foreign nations should not affect peace in India and warned that any attempt to raise slogans related to international conflicts during Alvida or Friday prayers would not be tolerated.
Police officials said security arrangements were being reviewed ahead of large congregational prayers expected during the final Friday of Ramzan and the Eid festival.