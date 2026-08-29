Gunfire rocks Niger capital as soldiers rebel at strategic air base amid coup attempt

A group of soldiers in Niger rebelled against senior officers at a strategic military base and fired at sensitive locations in the capital, Niamey, in an apparent mutiny that triggered hours of gunfire and explosions, authorities said on Saturday.

Sustained firing and explosions were heard overnight and into Saturday morning near Diori Hamani International Airport, which houses the military facility known as Base 101. Similar disturbances were reported in the Plateau administrative district, where the presidential palace and several important government institutions are situated.

Niger’s Defence Minister, General Salifou Mody, said some soldiers had taken officers hostage at the base and opened fire on sensitive sites in what he described as a breach of military discipline and regulations.

Authorities later regained control of the situation, he said. Details about casualties, arrests or the identities and demands of those involved were not immediately available.

Security forces were deployed around the airport and throughout the Plateau district, while a major road leading into Niamey was closed. State broadcaster RTN suspended its live transmission for several hours on Saturday morning before resuming operations.