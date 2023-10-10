Guterres reiterates 'utter condemnation' of 'abhorrent' Hamas attack; cautions against escalation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, 9 October reiterated his "utter condemnation" of the "abhorrent" attacks by Hamas on Israel and cautioned the country to ensure that its military operations are in accordance with international humanitarian laws.

"I recognise the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, but nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians," he said.

As the situation escalates in the region, he said that it is "vital to look to the long-term horizon and avoid irreversible action that would embolden extremists and doom any prospects for lasting peace".

Guterres said that over 800 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,500 injured in the attacks.

"In addition, over one hundred, possibly more, Israelis - civilians and military - have been reported captured by armed groups, including women, children and the elderly," he said.

The hostages must be released immediately, he added.

Guterres said that "in the face of these unprecedented attacks, Israeli airstrikes have pounded Gaza" and reminded Israel "that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law".

The Israeli missiles have struck health facilities inside Gaza, multi-storied residential towers and a mosque as well as two schools run by the UN aid agency for Palestine which is known as UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

He said that about 137,000 people were sheltering in UNRWA facilities.

He said that he was "alarmed" by the toll on Palestinians from the Israeli strikes that have killed 500 in Gaza and over 3,000 injured.