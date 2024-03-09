Haiti: Thousands of pregnant women at risk amid violence

Some 3,000 pregnant women in Haiti's capital could be cut off from essential healthcare if the ongoing security crisis continues, with gang violence surging as armed gangs control most of Port-au-Prince.

"If greater Port-au-Prince remains at a standstill in the coming weeks, almost 3,000 pregnant women could be denied access to essential health care," the UN's office in Haiti (BINUH) said in a statement on Friday.

Abortion is illegal in Haiti. Hospitals have issued warnings regarding staff, bed and blood shortages.

What did the UN say?

The office also warned that almost 450 women could face life-threatening obstetric complications if they do not receive medical assistance. Meanwhile, over 500 sexual violence survivors are at risk of being cut off from medical care by late March.

"Sexual violence against women and girls is used as a weapon of war, intimidation, territorial control and domination," BINUH said.

UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ulrika Richardson added that many women and girls were "victims of indiscriminate violence committed by armed gangs."