Hamas attack anniversary: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah strike
Sirens triggered across Galilee, Tel Aviv, southern city of Sderot, and other communities near Gaza
The Israeli military reported on Monday — the first anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel — that two soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah mortar attack near the Lebanese border on Sunday. The soldiers, identified as Aviv Magen (43) and Etay Azulay (25), were members of Unit 5515, a combat mobility unit responsible for transporting forces in and out of combat zones. Two additional soldiers were injured in the incident.
Tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border were increasing as the Israeli military intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon, while rockets from Gaza and Hezbollah were aimed at various locations in Israel. By early afternoon, Hezbollah militants in Lebanon launched approximately 90 rockets into northern Israel, while Hamas forces in Gaza fired at least 14 rockets targeting central and southern regions, the Israeli military said, as per Xinhua news agency.
Sirens were triggered across the Galilee, Tel Aviv, the southern city of Sderot, and other communities near Gaza. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said three women sustained light injuries — two from a rocket that struck Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv and one from an overnight strike on Maalot Tarshiha in the north.
The Israeli military said later that its warplanes targeted the launcher in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, used in the attack on Tel Aviv. "During the strike, secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons," the military said. Artillery units also struck the launcher in northern Gaza responsible for the subsequent rocket fire on southern Israel.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Monday for a drone attack on a military site in Israel. The group said in a statement that the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and pledged to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."
The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.
Earlier on the day, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 7 October attack, labelling Hamas as "satanic killers." The attack, which occurred during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, was reportedly the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. It led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of over 100 hostages by Hamas.
In a post on X, Gallant described the past year as one of "hard and continuous war" as Israel continues its efforts to bring hostages home and defend the nation. "A flourishing and prosperous region was harmed by satanic killers with only one thing in their eyes — the destruction and destruction of Israel," he said.
Israel has consistently pushed for the release of the hostages, emphasising that the world must remember the atrocities committed during the 7 October massacre. Gallant assured that it is his duty "to do everything to return the abducted home, support the wounded in body and soul, and remember the fallen and the story of their lives and deaths, the story of our just war".
As Israel marked this sombre anniversary, Hamas attempted another rocket attack on Monday, but Israeli forces reportedly intercepted the threat, preventing major damage. However, four rockets were launched, with three intercepted and one landing in an open area.
Ahead of the anniversary, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) set up an exhibition displaying items captured from Hamas militants, including vehicles, weapons, and intelligence findings used in the attack.
With IANS inputs
