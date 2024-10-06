Ahead of Hamas attack anniversary, the world protests — against Israel

In front of Humboldt University, an array of blue-and-white banners were on display. 'Wir sind Humboldt', the demonstrators proudly proclaimed alongside a set of empty chairs and posters of the Hamas hostages from that day.

Across the city, though, their rivals called for a ceasefire and an end to genocide in Gaza. There was an instance reported by DW, the German news outlet, of them shouting "forbidden slogans" in Kreuzberg and inviting police (and legal) action. [One of the forbidden phrases in Germany is 'From the river to the sea', for instance.]

While senator Iris Spranger, in charge of interior affairs in the city-state of Berlin, declared all actions deemed 'anti-semitic' would be prosecuted, commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan — who is tasked with the racism watch — said "There must also be a space for people, where they can point to the suffering of the people in Gaza or in the region" and held this was not in contradiction to a policy of non-tolerance for antisemitism.

Germany has historically, given the aftermath of World War II, been profoundly pro-Israel — and vociferously so since 7 October 2023. And yet, in more recent months, there has been greater criticism of the official German government stance — both within and outside Germany.