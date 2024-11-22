Hamas claims to have killed 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza; France, Norway back ICC action on Israel
Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades claims attacks on Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had killed 15 Israeli soldiers at close range in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. In a press statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers and killed them at close range, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a separate statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Tandem shell near the Safatawi area, west of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Jabalia Services Club in central Jabalia camp using standard 60mm mortar shells. The Israeli army has not released any statements regarding these attacks.
Since 7 October 2023, Israel has conducted a large-scale retaliatory war against Hamas in Gaza, causing over 44,000 fatalities and massive destruction to homes and infrastructure, according to figures released by Gaza-based health authorities. The conflict erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel which, according to Israeli authorities, resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 Israelis and the taking of about 250 hostages, which included women and children.
Meanwhile, France has backed the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif.
The ICC's pre-trial chamber has accused Netanyahu and Gallant of committing "crimes against humanity and war crimes" between at least 8 October 2023 and 20 May 2024. Meanwhile, Deif is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the territories of Israel and Palestine from at least 7 October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.
French foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said during an online press conference that the ICC is a "guarantee of international stability" and its orders must be exercised "in all situations".
"The fight against impunity is our priority," Lemoine told reporters, adding that France will continue to support the action of the ICC. However, asked if the Israeli PM would be arrested if he came to France, Lemoine did not give a clear answer, calling it a "legally complex" issue. He also said France, the host country of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is extremely concerned about the cultural heritages in Gaza and Lebanon which have been destroyed during the wars by Israel.
Meanwhile, Norway has also backed the ICC's action. The country's foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday: "The ICC plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability for serious crimes. It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."