ICC warrant against Netanyahu, Gallant mentions using starvation as weapon

The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant “for crimes against humanity and war crimes”, international media outlets such as Financial Times and Al Jazeera have reported.

The move marks a drastic escalation in the court's proceedings related to the war in Gaza, and essentially means that the ICC’s 124 member states are now obliged to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they enter territory belonging to those states, the FT report states. Significantly, China, India, Israel, Russia, and the United States are not members of the ICC.

As early as May this year, Hungary had said it would not enforce the possible ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu on its territory. Government minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters in Budapest that Netanyahu would not be detained if he visited Hungary.

Like all other member states, Hungary is a signatory of the Rome Statute which established the ICC, but Gulyas said provisions for the enforcement of the court's decisions were not yet fully in force in the country. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seen as an ally of Netanyahu, who condemned the ICC move as "outrageous" and a "disgrace".

Coming back to the present, the court said it had unanimously decided to reject Israel’s appeal regarding the ICC’s jurisdiction and added that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant “bear criminal responsibility for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare”.