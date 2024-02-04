Hamas considers Gaza truce proposal endorsed by Israel

Hamas officials said on Friday that the group was studying a proposed cease-fire deal that would include prolonged pauses in fighting in Gaza and swaps of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

However, the group also appeared to rule out some key components of the proposal.

Hamas' top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has been in Cairo for the past two days to evaluate the offer.

Haniyeh said in a statement on Friday that negotiations must "completely end" Israeli military operations in Gaza and bring about the withdrawal of Israeli forces — terms Israel has rejected.

Another leading Hamas official based in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, said the group, recognized by the US, Germany and many other governments as a terrorist organization, would also demand the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners being held for acts related to the conflict with Israel.

The current proposal, although not made public in full, is thought to contain conditions for small-scale prisoner releases, contingent on hostages being freed.

It's not clear when or if Hamas will give a clearer answer on the proposal or make a counterproposal.