Netanyahu affirms Israel's commitment to ongoing conflict with Hamas, rejects ceasefire speculations

In a resolute statement on Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quashed speculations surrounding the termination of the ongoing war with Hamas, asserting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would maintain a presence in Gaza.

Dismissing media reports, Netanyahu clarified that rumors of a ceasefire were "untrue," emphasizing Israel's unwavering commitment to eliminating Hamas and ensuring Gaza poses no threat to the nation.

Addressing the ongoing mediatory talks involving Qatar, Egypt, and the US, Netanyahu acknowledged negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. However, he emphasised that Israel was not considering a complete cessation of hostilities, stating, "We are working on another outline for the release of hostages, and that won't be at any cost."

Reports suggest active mediation efforts are underway, with a potential month-long ceasefire in discussion. Sources within the Israel Defense Ministry indicate a phased release of hostages, beginning with the elderly, sick, and women. The subsequent stages would include the release of women IDF soldiers and, ultimately, all hostages, including male soldiers.