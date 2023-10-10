Hamas deploys new air defence system against Israeli raids

A new air defence system stationed in Gaza has been activated against ongoing Israeli offensives, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has said.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a brief statement that it had introduced "a homegrown air defence system of the Metbar 1 model" into "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" to confront Israeli aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

A short video released on the Brigades' website showed a number of masked members launching missiles using the air defence system.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the Israeli army is pursuing over 40 "terrorists" in Israeli towns.