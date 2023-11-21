Hamas leader claims 'close to reaching truce agreement' for hostage release

Hamas's politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday claimed that the militant group is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel regarding the release of hostages captured on October 7 following the assault on the Jewish nation.

Haniyeh’s remarks came after Hamas communicated its desire for the truce to mediators in Qatar.

“The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement,” Haniyeh said.

The senior Hamas leader however, did not provide any other details on the said agreement.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), around 70 per cent of the militant group's top leadership has been killed in the military's ongoing ground offensive in Gaza.