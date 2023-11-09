World has seen sharp rise in hate since 7 Oct: UNGA session president

Asserting that hate has no place in the world, the 78th UN General Assembly session president Dennis Francis has said hate speech encourages a cycle of violence and distrust that cannot resolve conflicts as he gave a clarion call to stand united against the menace.

"Since 7 October, the world has seen a sharp and worrying increase in hate, hate speech and hate crimes,” Francis said in a message, referring to the start of the latest West Asia conflict after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last month. “This is utterly and unequivocally unacceptable. I am reaching out to you, near or far, with a single, clear message: hate has no place in our world."

Francis vehemently denounced discrimination on any grounds, online or offline, and repudiated any threats or incitement to violence rooted in a person's race, ethnicity, or religion.

“Hate speech only deepens painful wounds and encourages a cycle of violence and distrust that cannot resolve conflicts and/ or misunderstandings,” he said, and recalled the first line of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”, adding that the UN will re-dedicate itself to this message at the impending 75th anniversary celebrations.