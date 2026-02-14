Here's why Russia claims that sticking to dollar in trade with US doesn't contradict dedollarisation

The Kremlin on Saturday said the use of the US dollar in trade with Washington does not contradict Russia’s broader policy of promoting transactions in national currencies, even as Moscow continues to push for de-dollarisation in global trade.

Speaking to state-run TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the dollar, being the national currency of the United States, could naturally be used in bilateral trade without undermining Russia’s strategy of reducing dependence on Western currencies.

“In general, yes,” Peskov said when asked whether using the dollar in Russian-American trade aligns with Moscow’s policy of transitioning to national currencies. He added that such transactions would not fundamentally affect Russia’s economic interactions with other partners.

Russia began shifting towards national currencies in foreign trade after its US dollar and euro accounts were frozen by Western countries following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Since then, Moscow has advocated a broader global trend towards de-dollarisation.