Highest number of humanitarian emergencies in 2023: UN

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it responded to a sharply rising number of new or deepening humanitarian crises in 2023, issuing 43 emergency declarations to scale up support in 29 countries, the highest number in the last 10 years.

According to "the Emergency Preparedness and Response in 2023" released by the UNHCR, the organisation dispatched 7.4 million relief items to serve up to 16.7 million people around the world in the year, reports Xinhua news agency.

From its seven global stockpiles, UNHCR delivered emergency supplies worth $53.5 million, the report said.

"Over the past year, we have seen a staggering increase in emergencies, with new crises unfolding and unresolved ones deteriorating, pushing the boundaries of our capacity to respond," said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations.