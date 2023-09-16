Libya flood casualties could've been avoided, says UN

Aid coordinator warns of disease risks, water shortages

With thousands of survivors now sheltering in the few structures still standing in Derna, and with fresh drinking water unavailable, there is a real risk diseases such as cholera spreading in the city, according to Ahmed Bayram of the Norwegian Refugee Council's Libya Response Team.

"The disaster has destroyed almost all functioning water networks, there is no fresh water, there are power outages and the small number of buildings which remained standing are now sheltering a huge number of people," Bayram told DW from neighboring Tunisia.

"Such circumstances could contribute to the rapid spread of airborne and waterborne diseases such as cholera, as we have seen in conflict zones earlier this year and in settings where there is not enough hygienic preparation."

With winter just around the corner, Bayram said it was going to be a "very, very long journey back" for the people of Libya, who have already suffered enough and are now once again living in flimsy tents in refugee camps, exposed to the elements.

"Over the years, [Libyans] have shown resilience to overcome conflict and displacement, but this is going to set them back years," he said.