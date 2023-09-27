Hollywood screenwriters agree to end months-long strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called off its nearly five-month strike on Tuesday night, 26 September.

The union said its members could return to work on Wednesday, 27 September as it moves to ratify a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Leaders of the WGA "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, 27 September," it said in a statement

The writers will still have to ratify the deal, but will now be permitted to work in the meantime. The WGA said its members have until 9 October to vote on the contract.