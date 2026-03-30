Homes of US and Israeli commanders ‘legitimate targets’, says Iran

Iran has issued a stark warning that it may target the residences of United States and Israeli military commanders and political leaders, as regional tensions continue to intensify.

The threat was delivered by a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s highest operational military body, which coordinates activities between the national army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Iranian state media, the spokesperson described the homes of “enemy commanders and officials” as legitimate military targets in the event of further escalation.

The statement follows renewed accusations against Donald Trump, whom Iranian officials claim has threatened ground operations and the occupation of parts of Iran, particularly in the strategically vital Persian Gulf region.

Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that the spokesperson criticised US leadership for issuing threats while remaining distant from direct confrontation. The remarks warned that any American aggression would lead to “humiliation, captivity, and destruction”, adding that US personnel could face severe consequences if hostilities intensify.