Hong Kong stares at super typhoon Ragasa, strongest of the year so far

Hong Kong ground to a halt on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa — the most powerful tropical storm of 2025 — barrelled towards the city, forcing authorities to issue high-level alerts and suspend most flights until Thursday. Officials urged residents to remain indoors, warning of life-threatening winds and storm surges.

Panic buying swept through supermarkets, with shelves stripped of essentials as residents prepared for two days of potential shutdowns. Across the territory, windows in homes and businesses were reinforced with tape in the hope of reducing damage if glass shattered under the force of the winds.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Ragasa was carrying sustained winds of up to 220 km/h (137 mph) and posed a “severe threat to the coast of Guangdong,” the southern Chinese province neighbouring the city. The typhoon was expected to retain its super typhoon status as it tracked across the South China Sea after lashing the northern Philippines on Monday. Taiwan and mainland China were also bracing for impact.

At 2.20 pm local time, the Observatory hoisted Signal No. 8 — its third-highest warning — requiring most businesses and transport to shut down. More than 700 flights were cancelled or rescheduled, including in Macau and Taiwan. Officials warned that conditions would deteriorate sharply through Tuesday evening, with the possibility of even higher warning signals later in the night or on Wednesday morning.