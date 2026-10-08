Houthis report 156 Saudi strikes in Yemen, say government advance repelled

The Houthis said Saudi forces carried out 156 air and missile strikes across Sanaa and five provinces

The group claimed it repelled a government advance in eastern Al-Jawf and attacked troop positions

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed a launch platform being prepared for an attack on Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthis said Saudi forces carried out 156 air and missile strikes across the capital Sanaa and five provinces, while claiming to have pushed back an advance by government troops near the Saudi border.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement on X on Wednesday that the strikes hit Sanaa, Taiz, Saada, Al-Jawf, Marib and Amran. He claimed civilian locations were among the targets but did not identify them or provide details of casualties.

Sarea said the latest attacks took the group’s tally of Saudi air and missile strikes since the current escalation began to 1,798. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the statement.

The spokesman also claimed Houthi fighters had repelled an attempt by government forces to advance towards their positions in eastern Al-Jawf, Xinhua reported.