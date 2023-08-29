How far does Ukraine's right to self-defence against Russia extend?

While Russia's army continues missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, there is a global debate about whether Ukraine's military should be striking back across the border.

The debate was triggered after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war was "gradually returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process".

On the night of Monday, 28 August, Russian authorities said its air defences had shot down a drone near Moscow and two others in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Russia says its air defences had already repelled similar drone attacks over the capital on August 23 and July 4.