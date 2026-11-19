ICJ finds Myanmar guilty of Rohingya genocide in landmark 9-6 verdict
UN top court orders Myanmar to prevent further atrocities, prosecute those responsible, and compensate victims
In a landmark ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, 19 November found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine state during the military's 2017 'clearance operations', marking an unprecedented verdict in the court's 80-year history.
In a 9-6 decision, the UN's highest judicial body held that Myanmar had violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court also directed the country to investigate and prosecute those responsible, prevent further violations and provide reparations to the victims.
ICJ president Yuji Iwasawa announced the verdict, stating that the court had found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention".
The ruling marks the first time in the ICJ's history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide under the Convention.
Bangladesh, which hosts more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar following the 2017 military crackdown, welcomed the verdict, describing it as a significant step towards justice and resolving the protracted refugee crisis.
"Today is definitely a historic day," Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam told a media briefing in Dhaka.
She said the judgment would strengthen Bangladesh's diplomatic efforts to secure the safe and dignified return of the Rohingya and urged the international community to use the ruling to increase pressure on Myanmar's government and the rebel Arakan Army to facilitate their repatriation at the earliest.
The verdict would also help keep the crisis on the international agenda, including through Bangladesh's engagement with Myanmar and a high-level event at the UN General Assembly, she said. Shama also commended The Gambia for initiating the proceedings against Myanmar.
The case, concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, was filed by The Gambia in November 2019. It followed the mass displacement of Rohingya from Myanmar's Rakhine state after a military crackdown in 2017, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee across the border into Bangladesh.
The displaced Rohingya community also welcomed the verdict, saying survivors had waited nearly a decade for international recognition of the atrocities committed against them.
"The verdict proved that we are victims of genocide...we awaited it," Rohingya leader Syed Ullah told PTI over the phone from Teknaf in southeastern Bangladesh, where more than a million members of the Muslim minority have taken refuge in overcrowded camps.
Ullah, president of the United Council of Rohingyas (UCR), said the ruling should now enable the international community to exert greater pressure on Myanmar to ensure the community's safe and dignified return.
Asked whether the verdict could trigger renewed atrocities in conflict-hit Rakhine, Shama said Bangladesh remained alert, with the relevant agencies maintaining close surveillance of developments across the border.
ICJ orders investigation, prosecution and reparations
In its judgment, the ICJ found that Myanmar had breached its obligation under the Genocide Convention to prevent genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces.
However, the court did not find that Myanmar had directly and publicly incited private individuals to commit genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine, according to an ICJ press release.
It also held that Myanmar had violated its obligation under the court's 23 January 2020 order to take effective measures to prevent the destruction of, and ensure the preservation of, evidence relating to alleged acts of genocide.\As part of its directions, the court ordered Myanmar to cease any continuing violations of the Convention and enact legislation giving full effect to its obligations under the treaty.
It further directed the country to take immediate and effective steps to investigate all individuals reasonably suspected of committing acts prohibited under the Convention and, where warranted, prosecute and punish them.
Myanmar was also asked to provide assurances and guarantees against the recurrence of such violations and adopt measures of reparation, including facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of the Rohingya.
The court directed Myanmar to compensate the Rohingya community and its members for the damage caused. The question of the quantum and modalities of compensation and other forms of reparation will be determined in a subsequent phase of the proceedings.
Myanmar has been asked to submit a report within two years of Thursday's judgment detailing the restitution measures it has adopted, along with the amount and modalities of compensation.
Bangladesh calls for international pressure on Myanmar
The judgment comes amid continuing conflict in Rakhine, the Rohingya's ancestral homeland, where Myanmar's military is engaged in fighting with the rebel Arakan Army.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's adviser for finance and planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, said the ruling would strengthen international efforts to secure justice for the displaced community and pave the way for their eventual return.
He cautioned, however, that the judgment alone would not resolve the crisis unless the international community helped create conditions in Myanmar that would allow the Rohingya to rebuild their lives with dignity and security.
"The solution lies in Myanmar," Titumir said, reiterating Dhaka's position that the crisis originated in the country and must ultimately be resolved there.
The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Established under the UN Charter in June 1945, it began functioning in April 1946.
With PTI inputs