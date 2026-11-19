In a landmark ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, 19 November found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya minority in northern Rakhine state during the military's 2017 'clearance operations', marking an unprecedented verdict in the court's 80-year history.

In a 9-6 decision, the UN's highest judicial body held that Myanmar had violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court also directed the country to investigate and prosecute those responsible, prevent further violations and provide reparations to the victims.

ICJ president Yuji Iwasawa announced the verdict, stating that the court had found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention".

The ruling marks the first time in the ICJ's history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide under the Convention.

Bangladesh, which hosts more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar following the 2017 military crackdown, welcomed the verdict, describing it as a significant step towards justice and resolving the protracted refugee crisis.

"Today is definitely a historic day," Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam told a media briefing in Dhaka.

She said the judgment would strengthen Bangladesh's diplomatic efforts to secure the safe and dignified return of the Rohingya and urged the international community to use the ruling to increase pressure on Myanmar's government and the rebel Arakan Army to facilitate their repatriation at the earliest.

The verdict would also help keep the crisis on the international agenda, including through Bangladesh's engagement with Myanmar and a high-level event at the UN General Assembly, she said. Shama also commended The Gambia for initiating the proceedings against Myanmar.