IMF bailout conditions make life harder for ordinary people in Pak

The Standby Agreement (SBA) programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with Pakistan came as a lifesaving bailout, rescuing the cash-strapped country from an eminent economic meltdown.

While the strict terms and conditions by the IMF are being complied through difficult decisions by the caretaker government, which has been increasing prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas tariffs every fortnight, directly affecting the levels of inflation in the country and having damaging effects on lives of the locals, the broader intent is streamline domestic and external imbalances through policy anchoring.

The inflation projections during September in Pakistan have been estimated to reach 31 per cent, making the country’s inflation rate the highest in Asia.