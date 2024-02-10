Imran Khan granted bail in 12 cases linked to attacks on military installations

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday, 10 February granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack, The Express Tribune Pakistan reported.

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail.

Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.