Pakistan: Elections fail to end political instability

The February 8 elections have failed to end the political turmoil that has plagued Pakistan for almost two years.

Pre-election opinion polls had predicted a clear win for former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the 342-strong National Assembly, Pakistan's lower house of parliament. But the incarcerated ex-premier's party failed to secure a simple majority, according to unofficial results.

PTI-backed candidates are projected to win a little over 100 seats, while Khan's main rival and three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League is likely to bag around 80.

The Pakistan People's Party, headed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has outperformed expectations by securing 50 to 60 seats and will likely be able to get the prime minister of its choice.

In the coming days and weeks, the Muslim-majority South Asian country will see intense political negotiations for a coalition government.

As Khan's candidates contested the polls as independents because the Supreme Court decided to take away their electoral symbol, their loyalty to their leader will now be tested. If some chose to side with Khan's political rivals, there would be no chance of the PTI returning to power.

"Imran Khan will be handling the party matters from jail. Khan's party will form a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and will likely be in opposition in the National Assembly. Despite his party gaining a considerable number of seats, his legal cases will reach a logical conclusion," Qamar Cheema, a political analyst in Islamabad, told DW.

Khan was barred from standing in the elections. He has been sentenced for many years in multiple cases related to corruption and leaking state secrets.