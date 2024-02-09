Pakistan election: Nawaz Sharif urges rivals to join hands to rebuild nation

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif called for a "unity government", as cash-strapped Pakistan appeared to be heading towards a hung parliament, with independent candidates backed by jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's party springing a surprise by winning 92 out of the 224 seats for which results have been declared so far (at 9:30 p.m. on 9 February).

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters at the party's central secretariat in Lahore, the 74-year-old Sharif said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

According to the latest Election Commission data, results of 224 constituencies out of 265 were declared. Independent candidates (mostly supported by the PTI) bagged 92 seats, while PML-N got 63 and the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) 50. Smaller parties secured 19 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. Election to one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate.

Overall, 169 seats are needed to secure a simple majority out of its total 336 seats, which include the reserved slots for women and minorities.

Votes are still being counted after the polling on 8 February, which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.