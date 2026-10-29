India backs UN call to end US embargo on Cuba, cites humanitarian impact

India backs a UN General Assembly resolution urging an end to the US embargo on Cuba

The resolution passes with 130 votes in favour, 17 against and 25 abstentions

New Delhi highlights medicine shortages and disruption to essential services as US and Cuban diplomats clash at the UN

India has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the United States’ economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba, saying the restrictions should be lifted to support the island nation’s development.

The 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 130 countries supporting it, 17 voting against and 25 abstaining. The vote reiterates the UN body’s longstanding opposition to the embargo, although the resolution is not legally binding.

Presenting India’s position, Soumya Nair, counsellor at its Permanent Mission to the UN, opposed measures whose effects extend beyond national borders and undermine other countries’ sovereignty and development.

She urged countries to withdraw such laws and restrictions in keeping with their obligations under the UN Charter and international law. India’s support for multilateralism, she said, reflected its belief that dialogue and diplomacy offered the best means of addressing international challenges.