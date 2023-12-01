India remains strategic partner, plot-to kill-charge serious: US

The White House said that while it continues to strengthen strategic partnership with India, it takes the allegations that an Indian was involved in a foiled bid to kill a Sikh separatist leader on its soil "very seriously".

The response came closely after New Delhi reacted to the US indictment of an Indian individual in a plot-to-kill charge, and said it is a "matter of concern" and also "contrary to the government policy".

"I would just say two things. India remains a strategic partner and we're going to continue to work to improve and strengthen that strategic partnership with India. At the same time, we take this very seriously," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said in response to a question at a news conference.

Welcoming India's efforts to investigate the matter, Kirby also said that the recent developments will not impact the India-US relationship.

"These allegations in this investigation, (we) take it very seriously. And we're glad to see that the Indians are too by announcing their own efforts to investigate this. And we've been clear that we want to see anybody that's responsible for these alleged crimes to be held properly accountable," he said, adding that it will not impact India-US relationship.