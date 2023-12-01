What's next for US and India after alleged Khalistani leader murder plot?

What was the response from New Delhi and Washington?

India's response to the latest case have been notably more measured than its reaction to accusations from Canada. Even before the indictment was filed, India's ministry of external affairs said New Delhi had received some security information from the US and established "a high-level inquiry committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter." The statement made no reference to Pannun.

It would seem that nobody is interested in another Canada-style row, especially with ties between News Delhi and Washington growing from strength to strength in recent years. In June, after Nijjar was killed in Canada but before Ottawa voiced its doubts of India's involvement,Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US to conclude a slew of deals on defense, space exploration, and trade. US President Joe Biden visited India for a G20 summit this September.

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan told DW that he did not see any major fallout or diplomatic rifts opening between Washington and New Delhi.

"The alleged incident took place in June. There has been much engagement on this issue between the two security establishments and political leaderships in the last few months," said Mohan, who is a visiting professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies in Singapore.

"While the courts take over, India has said assassination abroad is not its policy and that it will investigate the matter and punish those found guilty. Meanwhile, high-level visits continue in both directions and preparations are underway for the Quad summit in Delhi early next year that will involve President Biden's visit to India," he added.

Former ambassador Anil Wadhwa also believes that the impact of the alleged assassination plot would be limited.

"It is difficult to imagine that this issue can derail the strong all-round ties which have already developed between India and the US," he told DW.