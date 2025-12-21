India suspends visa services in Chittagong after violent attack on mission

India has suspended visa services at its application centre in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong following a violent incident outside the Indian Assistant High Commission, officials said on Sunday. Operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) will remain halted until further notice, with any resumption to be announced only after a review of the security situation.

The decision comes after clashes erupted near the Indian mission in the Khulshi area of Chittagong on Friday, leaving at least four people injured, including two police personnel. According to local media, the violence followed the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a spokesperson of the radical group Inqilab Mancha.

Police said protesters gathered outside the mission in the early hours, hurling bricks and vandalising parts of the premises. Chittagong Metropolitan Police commissioner Hasib Aziz said police intervention led to a chase and counter-chase between officers and demonstrators. Those injured were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment, he added.

Aziz said several people were detained from the spot and are likely to be booked under Bangladesh’s Anti-Terrorism Act, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier last week, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi’s strong concerns over what it described as a worsening security environment.