India voices "great concern" over situation in conflict-ridden Gaza

Underling that the conflict in Gaza is of “great concern”, India on Monday, 2g February said the humanitarian crisis arising from conflicts required a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected.

Addressing the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that terrorism and hostage-taking are not acceptable and hoped that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region.

India strongly condemned the attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.

“At the same time, we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable,” he said in his address via video link from New Delhi.

He said that international humanitarian law must always be respected.

“It is vital that the conflict does not spread within or beyond the region,” he said, adding that the efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within Israelis.

Speaking at an interactive session at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Jaishankar had highlighted India's long-held position on the Palestine issue.