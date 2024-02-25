India complicit in Israeli action in Palestine, Gaza genocide: Subhasini Ali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar have turned India into "lackeys of Israel and Western imperialism", alleged speakers at a convention by Indians for Palestine, organised at Delhi's Constitution Club of India.

Speaking at the convention, titled 'International Court & Justice in Gaza', CPI(M) leader and former MP Subhasini Ali said India is as complicit as the US in Israel’s war against Hamas by not opposing the occupation of Palestine by the Zionist state. The judiciary in Holland may have stopped the supply of aircraft spare parts to Israel, she pointed out, but India is "proudly sending" Adani-made drones, arms and weaponry to Israel to facilitate the "genocide in Gaza and the West Bank".

Women and children in London are protesting against the move to hand over a gallery to the Adani Group in the Science Museum, alleging that the group has blood on its hands, pointed out CPI(ML) general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. The Israeli model of nationalism, suppression and surveillance, he alleged, have been adopted by the Modi government. Israeli-made spyware and drones are being used in Kashmir and against farmers in India, he added.

While South Africa, a victim of apartheid, dragged Israel to the International Court of Justice, India, a victim of colonialism and imperialism for 200 years, failed to even join South Africa in demanding action against Israeli genocide and occupation.