Indian child rights advocate wins US Dept of Labor's top award

In her role as a member of the Child Welfare Committee (North Zone), under the Department of Social Defence, Tamil Nadu, Natarajan ensures victims receive compensation under the Child Labor Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .



Besides working on child labour issues, Lalitha also provides legal and counseling support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.



"This award will further motivate me to work for the cause of children. As a member of the Child Welfare Committee, I work closely with various State and Central government departments, judiciary, and police to ensure child rights offenders are convicted," Natarajan said at the awards ceremony in Chennai.