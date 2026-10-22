Indian national among two killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd airport

An Indian national and a Saudi citizen were killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, according to Saudi aviation authorities

Eight people were injured; the Indian embassy said it was gathering information and contacting affected families

Airport operations resumed as Saudi Arabia faced further attacks amid renewed fighting in Yemen

An Indian national and a Saudi citizen were killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

Eight others were injured, including people from India, Yemen and Bangladesh, according to the authority. Officials were assessing the damage, but airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it was seeking further details and reaching out to the affected families. It expressed condolences to the family of the Indian victim and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The attack comes amid an escalation in strikes by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement against Saudi airports, energy installations and other infrastructure. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked on 8 October.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said debris from the interception of a drone targeting an oil facility had killed two people and injured two others.

The United States ordered non-essential embassy personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, citing the worsening security situation.