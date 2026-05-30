Indian national sentenced to 10 Years in US for paying traffickers to assault minor girl

Kavankumar Patel, a 27-year-old Indian national from Gujarat, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for paying human traffickers to sexually assault a minor girl at a Nebraska hotel.

Patel, who worked at the AmericInn hotel in Omaha, admitted to stealing money from the hotel's cash drawer to pay traffickers for sexual access to one of two underage girls — aged 15 and 16 — who had been brought to the hotel from out of state for commercial sex.

Investigation Unravels Sex Trafficking Ring

The case came to light on January 6, 2025, when police investigated a theft report and discovered evidence of sex trafficking. Homeland Security Task Force officers and Omaha Police Department officials rescued the two minor girls, who reported being forced into prostitution.

"The two minor females reported that their traffickers had instructed that the minors must engage in sex with hotel staff for a reduced room rate or they would be kicked out of the hotel," the US Attorney's Office in Nebraska stated Thursday.