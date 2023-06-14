Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in UK

A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman has been stabbed to death in north London, and Scotland Yard on Wednesday said that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The incident took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley on Tuesday.

While the murder victim is yet to be formally identified by police in the UK, reports from India indicate that it was Kontham Tejasvini – a young professional from Hyderabad.