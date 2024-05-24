International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt offensive on Rafah

In a landmark ruling, judges at the International Court of Justice have ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, and withdraw from the enclave, in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, citing “immense risk” to the Palestinian population, as reported by media agencies.

Friday’s decision marks the third time this year that the 15-judge ICJ panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to reduce the death toll and alleviate people's suffering in Gaza. However, while the orders are legally binding, the court has no police to enforce them.

According to an NBC News report, Israel is unlikely to comply with the order given the ICJ's inability to enforce it, but the ruling is likely to increase international pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his more hawkish cabinet colleagues.

Reading out the ICJ ruling, the body’s president Nawaf Salam said provisional measures ordered by the court in March did not fully address the current situation in the Palestinian enclave, and "conditions had been met for a new emergency order".

An Al Jazeera report quoted Salam as saying that Israel must “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”, terming the humanitarian situation in Rafah “disastrous”.

Last week, South Africa’s lawyers had asked the ICJ, based in The Hague, Netherlands, to impose emergency measures, saying Israel’s attacks on Rafah must be stopped to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.