International support for Israel is eroding

As the death toll climbs and the threat of famine looms, Israel's closest allies are expressing their growing doubts about the ongoing war in Gaza following the October 7 terror attack in Israeli territory, which left 1,160 people dead and 250 taken hostage.

Allies are particularly concerned by the Israeli government's insistence that it will proceed with plans to launch a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than 1.1 million people have sought refuge. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the offensive is necessary to wipe out the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which the US, EU and other governments classify as a terrorist organization.

Calls for a ceasefire are growing more urgent as concern mounts about full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.

Biden, Netanyahu argue

The United States has shielded Israel at the UN Security Council by exercising its veto to block a number of resolutions calling for an immediate cease-fire.

But cracks are appearing in the relationship. At the start of the week, US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu reportedly argued during a phone call. Biden said plans for a ground offensive were a "mistake," while Netanyahu stands by them.

Netanyahu has made clear that the plans still need a few more weeks of preparation, but his uncompromising position — and the ever-more catastrophic humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza — is causing a rethink of the US position in the UN Security Council.

A US draft resolution calling for an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" was blocked by China and Russia on Friday.

This initiative was accompanied by intense negotiations for an agreement for both a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages in return for the freeing of Palestinians held by Israel's government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently traveling through the Middle East to talk to all parties involved. "An agreement is very much possible," Blinken said during the week.