Iran announces partial reopening of its airspace after 7-weeks of war with US, Israel

Iran has announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week closure triggered by the war with the United States and Israel, signalling a cautious return to normalcy in regional aviation following the recent ceasefire.

According to state media, the country’s Civil Aviation Organisation said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT) on Saturday. The move marks the first easing of restrictions since the airspace was shut at the onset of hostilities on February 28.

The state-owned IRAN newspaper reported that flight operations at airports across the country would resume in phases. However, authorities did not provide a specific timeline for the full restoration of services.

Phased reopening strategy

Officials indicated that the reopening would be gradual, with eastern corridors being prioritised as part of the initial phase. This approach is likely aimed at ensuring operational safety while testing conditions on limited routes before expanding services nationwide.

The Civil Aviation Organisation did not clarify which airports would reopen first or how international flight operations would be affected, leaving airlines and passengers awaiting further details.