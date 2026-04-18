Iran announces partial reopening of its airspace after 7-weeks of war with US, Israel
Iran had imposed a complete shutdown of its airspace following the outbreak of conflict involving the United States and Israel
Iran has announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week closure triggered by the war with the United States and Israel, signalling a cautious return to normalcy in regional aviation following the recent ceasefire.
According to state media, the country’s Civil Aviation Organisation said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT) on Saturday. The move marks the first easing of restrictions since the airspace was shut at the onset of hostilities on February 28.
The state-owned IRAN newspaper reported that flight operations at airports across the country would resume in phases. However, authorities did not provide a specific timeline for the full restoration of services.
Phased reopening strategy
Officials indicated that the reopening would be gradual, with eastern corridors being prioritised as part of the initial phase. This approach is likely aimed at ensuring operational safety while testing conditions on limited routes before expanding services nationwide.
The Civil Aviation Organisation did not clarify which airports would reopen first or how international flight operations would be affected, leaving airlines and passengers awaiting further details.
Background to closure
Iran had imposed a complete shutdown of its airspace following the outbreak of conflict involving the United States and Israel. The closure led to widespread disruption of civilian aviation, with international carriers rerouting flights to avoid Iranian airspace, increasing travel times and costs across major global routes.
The shutdown also impacted domestic connectivity, with all commercial flight operations suspended for weeks.
Ceasefire impact
The partial reopening comes more than a week after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, which has led to a relative easing of tensions in the region.
The decision suggests growing confidence among Iranian authorities in the stability of the ceasefire, though the limited scope of reopening indicates continued caution.
The reopening of even part of Iran’s airspace is expected to ease congestion on alternative flight paths that had been heavily utilised during the conflict.
It may also help restore some level of normalcy in regional travel and trade, although full recovery will depend on sustained peace and security conditions in the coming weeks.
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