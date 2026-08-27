Iran braces for economic storm as US sanctions tighten

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani warned on Tuesday that people should not expect economic conditions to improve over the coming year. She also revealed that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council would have to authorise the publication of official poverty data — an indication of just how politically sensitive the country’s economic deterioration has become.

The national currency has meanwhile plunged to unprecedented depths. The rial fell to a record low of around 2.05 million to the US dollar on the open market on Tuesday before recovering slightly the following day.

Despite the turmoil, newly appointed security chief Mohsen Rezaei urged young Iranians to enter the economy themselves, encouraging them to manufacture goods needed by their families and communities.

That call echoes a philosophy deeply embedded in Iran’s strategic thinking: self-sufficiency as a shield against foreign pressure.

For decades, Iran’s national development plans have placed domestic production at the centre of economic policy, often pursuing self-reliance at considerable financial and environmental cost. Today, that doctrine is being tested under extraordinary pressure.

The government claims that Iran already produces around 85 percent of its agricultural requirements for a population of nearly 90 million. Agriculture minister Gholam-Reza Nouri said Tehran now intends to raise that figure to 90 percent in the short term, with the eventual ambition of producing all essential food domestically.

But self-sufficiency comes with its own contradictions.

Iran remains dependent on imports of crucial commodities such as wheat, maize, rice and vegetable oils. According to Nouri, the country imports roughly $16 billion worth of agricultural products while exporting around $8 billion. Some exports were suspended in March, shortly after the war began, as authorities sought to safeguard domestic supplies.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are among Iran’s important suppliers of refined sugar and wheat flour through re-export hubs, while Russia and Central Asian countries can provide grain through the Caspian Sea.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization, as cited by the Al Jazeera, warned in March that rising import costs, disrupted logistics and government measures designed to protect domestic supplies were accelerating food inflation and eroding household purchasing power. It also cautioned that overland trade routes lack the capacity to replace the much larger volumes of goods traditionally carried by sea.

The consequences are already visible on supermarket shelves and in household budgets.

Iranian food prices were more than 128 percent higher in July than a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Statistical Center of Iran. For millions of families, the same amount of money now buys dramatically less food than it did only six months ago.

Medicine is another vulnerable front.

Iranian authorities say the country manufactures approximately 97 percent of its medicines domestically. Yet imported drugs account for a considerably larger share of total pharmaceutical spending, leaving the health sector exposed to currency shortages, sanctions and rising import costs.

Parliamentary health committee spokesman Salman Eshaghi said in May that Iran was experiencing shortages of nearly 1,000 medicines to varying degrees. Drug prices have also surged, including this week, after the government confirmed that it was gradually withdrawing preferential foreign-exchange allocations for certain imports.

Meanwhile, the war has compounded years of infrastructure problems and chronic energy shortages.

Iranian authorities say they are racing to repair damage inflicted on oil, gas and utility facilities by US and Israeli strikes. But the scale of the disruption is being felt far beyond strategic installations.

Power blackouts continue to haunt households and factories in Tehran and other cities. Natural-gas shortages are expected to become even more acute as winter approaches and demand rises.

Fuel supplies are also under strain. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a significant number of petrol stations in Tehran, Mashhad, Karaj and other cities reportedly ran out of government-allocated fuel, triggering long queues and adding another layer of anxiety to daily life.

Mohajerani promised on Wednesday that existing petrol prices and quota levels would remain unchanged until the end of the current Iranian calendar month on 22 September. Yet the government has already reduced fuel allocations for private vehicles.

There is at least some hope of additional domestic refining capacity. The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company says two new refineries in southern Iran are expected to become operational by the end of the Iranian year in late March. Together, they are projected to add around 12 million litres per day to the country’s production capacity.