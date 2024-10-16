"War crime": Iran condemns deadly IDF airstrike on Gaza hospital

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike on the tents of displaced persons near a hospital compound in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, 15 October, he described "using [an] incendiary bomb" as a complete example of a "war crime" and part of the "genocide plot" against Palestinians.

Baghaei stressed that targeting civilians and civilian facilities, especially hospitals and relief and medical centres, was prohibited during conflicts, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's "frequent and intentional" strikes against hospitals and killings of the sick, injured, and medical staff were sufficient on their own to put Israeli leaders on trial, Baghaei noted.

At least four Palestinians were killed and about 70 others injured on Monday, 13 October, in the Israeli bombing of the tents of displaced people near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported, citing medical sources.