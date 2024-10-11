Iran condemns Israeli strike on field hospital as ‘war crime’

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Friday, 11 October, condemned Israel's airstrike on an Iranian field hospital along the Syria–Lebanon border and called it a "war crime".

In a statement, Baghaei criticised Israel for targeting the 56-bed hospital operated by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), which was destroyed along with its equipment and aid supplies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghaei said Israel's frequent strikes on hospitals and rescue centres in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria were a "clear sign of its insurgence against all international regulation and norms".