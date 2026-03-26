Iran fortifies Kharg Island as US weighs seizure plan amid escalating tensions
Strategic oil hub emerges as flashpoint; reports suggest mines, air defences deployed ahead of possible US operation
Iran is reinforcing defences around its key oil export hub at Kharg Island amid reports that the United States is considering a military operation to seize or block the facility, raising fears of a major escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
According to reports, Tehran has moved additional troops and deployed air defence systems on the island, while also laying mines along its coastline to counter a potential amphibious assault.
Strategic importance of Kharg Island
Located in the Persian Gulf, about 20 miles off Iran’s mainland, Kharg Island handles up to 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, making it a critical economic lifeline for the country.
Iran exports an estimated 1.1 to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day, largely to China. Any disruption at Kharg could significantly impact global energy markets and push up crude prices.
The Trump administration is reportedly examining options to take control of or blockade Kharg Island, with the stated aim of forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a vital maritime route that carries roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.
Reports indicate that US forces, including Marines stationed in Okinawa and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, could be mobilised for a possible ground operation.
Iran issues warning
Iranian officials have warned of retaliation if any attempt is made to occupy its territory. A senior Iranian leader said that any hostile move would result in attacks on “vital infrastructure” of countries supporting such operations.
Military analysts have cautioned that a ground assault could be costly. Former NATO commander James Stavridis was quoted as saying Iran would attempt to inflict “maximum casualties” on US forces in such a scenario.
The current crisis stems from the broader Iran-Israel conflict that began on February 28, 2026, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iranian targets. On March 13, US President Donald Trump said American forces had carried out a major bombing raid on military installations on Kharg Island, while leaving oil infrastructure intact as a warning.
Diplomatic track uncertain
Despite rising tensions, a limited diplomatic channel remains open. However, Iran has expressed reluctance to engage with the US following recent strikes, while Washington has said talks are not yet on acceptable terms.
At the same time, reports suggest growing unease among US allies in the Gulf over the potential consequences of a military escalation, including the risk of wider regional retaliation.
The developments also come amid domestic criticism within the US over the conflict. Polling data cited in reports indicate a majority of Americans disapprove of the administration’s handling of the situation.
With both sides hardening positions, Kharg Island is rapidly emerging as a critical flashpoint that could determine the trajectory of the conflict in the coming weeks.
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