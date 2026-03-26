Iran fortifies Kharg Island as US weighs seizure plan amid escalating tensions

Iran is reinforcing defences around its key oil export hub at Kharg Island amid reports that the United States is considering a military operation to seize or block the facility, raising fears of a major escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to reports, Tehran has moved additional troops and deployed air defence systems on the island, while also laying mines along its coastline to counter a potential amphibious assault.

Strategic importance of Kharg Island

Located in the Persian Gulf, about 20 miles off Iran’s mainland, Kharg Island handles up to 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, making it a critical economic lifeline for the country.

Iran exports an estimated 1.1 to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day, largely to China. Any disruption at Kharg could significantly impact global energy markets and push up crude prices.

The Trump administration is reportedly examining options to take control of or blockade Kharg Island, with the stated aim of forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a vital maritime route that carries roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies.

Reports indicate that US forces, including Marines stationed in Okinawa and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, could be mobilised for a possible ground operation.

Iran issues warning

Iranian officials have warned of retaliation if any attempt is made to occupy its territory. A senior Iranian leader said that any hostile move would result in attacks on “vital infrastructure” of countries supporting such operations.