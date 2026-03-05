Iran has not yet elected new supreme leader: Top Iranian cleric in India

Iran has not yet chosen a successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a joint US–Israeli airstrike last week, a senior Iranian official said on Thursday, dismissing media reports that his son Mojtaba Khamenei had already been selected.

Ayatollah Dr Abdul Majeed Hakeemelahi, the representative of Iran’s supreme leader in India, said the process to elect the country’s next leader was still underway.

“This news is not true because, till now, they (the council) have not chosen or nominated anyone, and the process is still underway,” Hakeemelahi said when asked about reports claiming Mojtaba Khamenei had been elected as the next supreme leader.

He said Mojtaba Khamenei was among several potential candidates but stressed that his candidacy was not linked to his lineage. “There are several candidates for this position, and Ayatollah Mojtaba is one of them. It is not because he is the son of Ayatollah Khamenei. Rather, because of his qualifications, they may consider choosing him. But it is not finalised, and they are still assessing to find the qualified person for this position,” he said.

Hakeemelahi explained that the selection of Iran’s supreme leader is carried out by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body elected through public vote. “One of the responsibilities of this council is to elect the supreme leader. Now they have started negotiating to get a qualified person for this position,” he said.