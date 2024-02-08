Iran: No war with the US for now, but no peace, either

The US claims to have found the instigator of a drone attack on a US base in Jordan near the Iraqi border that claimed the lives of three soldiers at the end of January.

Speaking to the press ahead of the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Iranian-backed militias, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington believed the drone attack was "planned, resourced and facilitated by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq" — a group of several Iraqi armed groups that are backed by Iran.

The military action took place amid extreme tensions in the Middle East as a result of the war between Israel and the Islamist militant organization Hamas. There are fears that it could lead to a direct confrontation between the US and Iran.

Iran denies accusations, issues threats

According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Iran has denied any involvement in the Jordan attack. "We are not looking for a war but are not afraid of it either," the agency quoted General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as saying last week. "We are not warmongers, but we defend ourselves and our glory."

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also urged the US to refrain from making threats and accusations and focus on a political solution. Iran's response to threats would be swift and decisive, he said.

Hamidreza Azizi, an Iran expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said on Friday that ascribing every move made by a militia associated with Iran to decisions made by Iran's leadership was overly simplistic. Iran, he said, supported many armed groups abroad, including the Houthi militia in Yemen, the Kataib-Hezbollah in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon.