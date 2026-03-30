Iran’s Parliament speaker trolls Trump for ‘manipulative’ Truth Social posts

On Sunday evening, Iran’s Parliament speaker M.B. Ghalibaf posted on X: “Heads-up: Pre-market so-called ‘news’ or ‘Truth’ is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it’s a reverse indicator. Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long. See something tomorrow? You know the drill.”

By Monday, the cryptic post had been viewed over eight million times and reposted nearly 9,000 times, largely by American users who recognised the satire. Ghalibaf appeared to be anticipating the now-familiar Monday morning messaging from US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Sure enough, Monday’s early news cycle centred on peace talks with what Trump described as “reasonable leaders” in Tehran. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington DC from a weekend trip, and in an interview with the Financial Times published the same morning, the US President struck an upbeat tone.

He claimed significant progress had been made with a “new and more reasonable regime in Iran” and suggested Tehran had agreed to major concessions. Markets reacted along expected lines: oil prices steadied and began easing, broadly in line with the pattern Ghalibaf had hinted at.