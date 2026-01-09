Iran protests intensify despite Internet blackout after exiled crown prince’s call

Protests in Iran intensified into Friday morning after the country’s exiled former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, called on citizens to take to the streets, defying a nationwide shutdown of the Internet and international telephone services imposed by the authorities.

Activists shared short video clips online before communications were cut, appearing to show crowds chanting slogans against the government around bonfires in Tehran and other cities, with debris scattered across streets. The scale of the demonstrations could not be independently verified because of the communications blackout.

Iranian state media acknowledged the unrest for the first time on Friday, alleging that “terrorist agents” linked to the United States and Israel were behind acts of arson and violence. It reported unspecified “casualties” but provided no further details.

In a brief televised address, Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei signalled a tough response, accusing protesters of acting to please foreign leaders. As members of the audience chanted “Death to America!”, Khamenei said demonstrators were “ruining their own streets to make the president of another country happy”, referring to US President Donald Trump.

The protests, which began in late December over Iran’s worsening economic conditions, have steadily evolved into the most serious challenge to the country’s theocratic leadership in several years. A collapsing currency, tightened sanctions and the aftershocks of last year’s conflict with Israel have fuelled public anger.

The current wave of demonstrations is also being closely watched as a test of Reza Pahlavi’s influence. The US-based son of Iran’s last shah, overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, urged Iranians to protest at 8 pm on Thursday and again on Friday.

In some demonstrations, crowds were heard chanting slogans in support of the monarchy, a striking development given that such expressions once carried the death penalty.