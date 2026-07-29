Iran-supported Iraqi groups condemn US-Saudi strikes, claim 20 killed
PMF says 20 members killed in joint strikes; Riyadh says operation targeted Iran-backed militias behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) on Wednesday condemned joint US-Saudi air strikes on its positions, describing them as a "highly dangerous escalation" after the attacks reportedly killed at least 20 of its members and injured 32 others.
The strikes, carried out early on Wednesday, targeted Iran-backed militias in Iraq that Washington and Riyadh accused of launching drone attacks against US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said the operation was conducted in coordination with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in response to recent drone attacks on petroleum facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh region.
Saudi authorities said air defences had intercepted and destroyed several drones allegedly launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-aligned militias.
"The Kingdom emphasises that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," the ministry said.
The strikes mark the first major US military action in the Middle East since President Donald Trump suspended an intensive bombing campaign against Iran-backed targets last week after 13 days of operations.
PMF, Iran denounce strikes
The PMF, an umbrella organisation comprising several Iran-backed armed groups that is officially part of Iraq's security apparatus, accused the US and Saudi Arabia of violating Iraq's sovereignty and targeting official security institutions.
In a statement, it said the attacks represented a "highly dangerous escalation" and warned against further military action on Iraqi territory.
Iran's Foreign Ministry also condemned what it described as "aggressive attacks", saying the strikes violated Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Iraqi presidency likewise denounced the operation targeting PMF facilities, reiterating its rejection of attacks on Iraqi soil while also opposing the use of Iraq as a launch pad for attacks against neighbouring countries.
Militias deny role in drone attacks
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed armed group, denied responsibility for the recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.
It dismissed Saudi allegations as "fabrications" and warned that "any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response".
The PMF has long remained a source of friction between Baghdad, Washington and several regional governments. Although recognised under Iraqi law as part of the country's security forces and reporting directly to the prime minister, many of its factions have repeatedly been accused by the US of attacking American military bases and diplomatic missions.
Following Wednesday's strikes, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi convened an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security to assess the situation and discuss the government's response.