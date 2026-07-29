Iran-supported Iraqi groups condemn US-Saudi strikes, claim 20 killed

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) on Wednesday condemned joint US-Saudi air strikes on its positions, describing them as a "highly dangerous escalation" after the attacks reportedly killed at least 20 of its members and injured 32 others.

The strikes, carried out early on Wednesday, targeted Iran-backed militias in Iraq that Washington and Riyadh accused of launching drone attacks against US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said the operation was conducted in coordination with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in response to recent drone attacks on petroleum facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh region.

Saudi authorities said air defences had intercepted and destroyed several drones allegedly launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-aligned militias.

"The Kingdom emphasises that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," the ministry said.

The strikes mark the first major US military action in the Middle East since President Donald Trump suspended an intensive bombing campaign against Iran-backed targets last week after 13 days of operations.

PMF, Iran denounce strikes

The PMF, an umbrella organisation comprising several Iran-backed armed groups that is officially part of Iraq's security apparatus, accused the US and Saudi Arabia of violating Iraq's sovereignty and targeting official security institutions.