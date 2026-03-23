Iran threatens to cut undersea cables, could disrupt 95 pc of global internet: Report

Unverified reports have claimed that Iran has threatened to target undersea internet cables in the Red Sea, a move that could disrupt global connectivity, though there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities or major intelligence agencies.

The claims have circulated on social media, with some commentators alleging that Tehran could damage submarine fibre-optic cables if Gulf countries continue to host US forces.

However, these assertions remain unverified.

Strategic infrastructure at risk

Undersea cables in the Red Sea form a critical digital corridor linking Asia, Europe and the Middle East, carrying a substantial share of global internet traffic.

These fibre-optic networks handle financial transactions, cloud services, communications and data flows, including those linked to emerging artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Experts say any disruption could have far-reaching consequences beyond temporary internet slowdowns.