Iran warns Gulf hotels hosting US troops could become military targets

Iran has warned hotels in Gulf countries that hosting United States military personnel could expose them to attack, as tensions with Washington and Israel continue to intensify across the West Asia.

The warning, issued amid the ongoing conflict, signals a further expansion of potential targets beyond traditional military infrastructure. Iranian officials claim that US troops have increasingly taken refuge in civilian locations following a series of retaliatory strikes.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, American forces have been using hotels and other civilian facilities in countries including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates after attacks on military bases across the region. The report alleged that these locations could be considered legitimate military targets if they continue to accommodate US personnel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, reinforced the warning in a public statement, urging hotel operators not to accept American troops. He accused US forces of abandoning formal bases and embedding themselves among civilians.

“Since the beginning of this war, US troops have fled military bases in the GCC and hidden in hotels and offices,” he said, claiming they were using local populations as “human shields”.