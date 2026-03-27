Iran warns Gulf hotels hosting US troops could become military targets
Tehran accuses American forces of using civilian sites as ‘human shields’ amid Washington’s move toward ground invasion in Iran
Iran has warned hotels in Gulf countries that hosting United States military personnel could expose them to attack, as tensions with Washington and Israel continue to intensify across the West Asia.
The warning, issued amid the ongoing conflict, signals a further expansion of potential targets beyond traditional military infrastructure. Iranian officials claim that US troops have increasingly taken refuge in civilian locations following a series of retaliatory strikes.
According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, American forces have been using hotels and other civilian facilities in countries including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates after attacks on military bases across the region. The report alleged that these locations could be considered legitimate military targets if they continue to accommodate US personnel.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, reinforced the warning in a public statement, urging hotel operators not to accept American troops. He accused US forces of abandoning formal bases and embedding themselves among civilians.
“Since the beginning of this war, US troops have fled military bases in the GCC and hidden in hotels and offices,” he said, claiming they were using local populations as “human shields”.
The warning is understood to apply not only to hotels but to any civilian or commercial facilities sheltering foreign military personnel. Reports cited by international media suggest that US troops may have established a presence in a number of urban sites, including locations in Lebanon and Syria, although these claims have not been independently verified.
Among the sites mentioned in the reports are hotels and government-linked buildings in Damascus, as well as logistical facilities near Beirut. There were also claims that US Marines had recently been deployed via transit routes through Europe to Djibouti, highlighting the continued movement of forces linked to the conflict.
The allegations come as fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States shows no sign of abating. Since late February, the confrontation has escalated into a wider regional crisis, with missile and drone attacks reported across multiple countries.
Iran has framed its latest warning as a defensive measure, arguing that any site used for military purposes could be considered a legitimate target under the laws of conflict. However, the prospect of strikes on civilian locations has raised concerns about further escalation and the potential risk to non-combatants.
Neither the United States nor Gulf governments have publicly responded to the specific claims regarding the use of hotels by military personnel.
With both sides continuing to trade accusations and expand their operational scope, the conflict appears to be entering an increasingly volatile phase, with civilian infrastructure now potentially drawn into the line of fire.
With PTI, IANS inputs
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